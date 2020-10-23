JADE’s latest launch caters to millennial bride

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANSlife) Designer duo Monica and Karishma of JADE held a virtual launch of their latest collection ‘The New School of Bride’ on Day 3 of the ongoing digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week.

The collection focuses on millennial brides who like to mix “traditional styles with contemporary trends”.

The designers presented a fashion film that featured models dressed up in JADE light-weight lehengas, teamed with jackets and shiny make-up and hair tied up in twisted buns, high ponytails and textured braids. The colours used in the range are berries, reds and pinks.

In the line-up, Monica and Karishma have also added Ek Taar lehengas made with a single thread of resham. There are textured skirts, silver thread-work jackets, and blouses that add a modern and global twist to the traditional ensembles.

To add some glamour, there has been use of accessories like silver bibs, Ek Taar belts, embellished mules, and cross-body sling bags.

Monica said: “After meeting hundreds of brides from across the globe, Karishma and I felt that the collection has to be about hope and the new-age bride. Ever since her teenage years, a girl dreams of her wedding day and weaving a hope of her beautiful future. We have heard so many beautiful stories from our brides. So the collection is dedicated to the brides and our artisans.”

She added: “Because I think this is the real time to support the craft that India stands for. The artisans are the real identity of India which no country in the world has. The true identity of India are the colours, our weaves and craftsmanship which makes us stand apart. And we wanted to use that in its best form. All our lehengas have beautiful craftsmanship but at the same time, keeping the sentiments in mind, we made it global and new-age.”

