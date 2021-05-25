Jaffer, Bahutule apply for coach’s job with Mumbai team

Mumbai: Former India cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Sairaj Bahutule as well as experieneced former first-class cricketer Amol Muzumdar are among applicants for coach’s position with Mumbai team.

Pace bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, has also applied for the post.

“The following candidates have applied for the post of coach of Mumbai senior men team: 1. Balwinder Singh Sandhu, 2. Wasim Jaffer, 3. Sairaj Bahutule, 4. Amol Muzumdar, 5. Sulakshan Kulkarni, 6. Pradeep Sunderram, 7. Nandan Phadnis, 8. Umesh Patwal, 9. Vinod Raghvan,” said a statement from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

The MCA further said, “The Cricket Improvement Committee has decided to conduct the interviews in this week.”

Jaffer, who represented India in 31 Tests, was head coach of Uttarakhand team before he had to quit due to differences in selection matters with selectors as well as the secretary. He is also batting coach of Punjab Kings team. Bahutule has played two Tests and eight ODIs. He served as coach of Gujarat team prior to this.

Former Mumbai and Railways batsman Amit Pagnis was coach of the Mumbai state team for the curtailed 2020-21 season which saw only limited overs cricket tournaments.