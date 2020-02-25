Jaffrabad violence claims 5 lives, over 75 injured
Posted by Sameer Updated: February 25, 2020, 10:17 am IST
Jaffrabad violence
New Delhi: Out of the 75 persons who were injured in the Jaffrabad violence, which erupted after pro and anti-CAA groups clashed, five persons, including four civilians, succumbed to their injuries on Monday.
Bullet injuries
As per the doctor’s report, civilians who died had bullet injuries whereas, police head constable suffered severe head injuries.
Surprisingly, a hospital official suspects that constable got injuries either due to stone or lathi.
It may be mentioned that most of the injured persons were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital in Dilshad Garden. Out of the patients who were brought to the hospital, most of them either have bullet wounds or injuries due to stone-pelting.
Residents become victims of violence
Rohit Kumar Shukla (24) is one of the persons who were shifted to the hospital due to bullet injuries. His father said that Shukla repairs water filters.
A group of 10 to 15 persons attacked him when he was out for work, his father added.
Another person, Irfan (27) who runs a cyber cafe suffered injuries due to a tear gas shell. When he was in his shop, the shell hit his left eye.
Mohammed Salim, a police constable received fractures to the right hand’s fingers when he was trying to save group kids. Although he managed to save kids, he received fractures.