Jaffrabad violence claims 5 lives, over 75 injured

New Delhi: Out of the 75 persons who were injured in the Jaffrabad violence, which erupted after pro and anti-CAA groups clashed, five persons, including four civilians, succumbed to their injuries on Monday.

Bullet injuries

As per the doctor’s report, civilians who died had bullet injuries whereas, police head constable suffered severe head injuries.

Surprisingly, a hospital official suspects that constable got injuries either due to stone or lathi.

After shocks of Modi Govt's hatred for Muslims while #DelhiPolice is supporting those behind #DelhiViolence , hence #DelhiBurning pic.twitter.com/3DKOIPqRzl — YaSiF یَاسِفْ (@IamYasif) February 24, 2020

Video: A protester opened fire after violence erupted in #Jaffrabad area again on Monday pic.twitter.com/kAafT2Bwm0 — TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) February 24, 2020

Disturbing news coming in from Maujpur, where pro-CAA protestors could be seen and heard cheering and sloganeering just as a tractor full of stones and brick was unloaded here. Please stay alert and vigilant to prevent any provocation and violence.#Jaffrabad #SOS pic.twitter.com/EUXwBvALGC — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) February 23, 2020

Policemen stand along a road scattered with stones as smoke billows from buildings following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law, at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, 2020, ahead of US President arrival in New Delhi. – Fresh clashes raged in New Delhi in protests over a contentious citizenship law on February 24, hours ahead of a visit to the Indian capital by US President Donald Trump. India has seen weeks of demonstrations and violence since a new citizenship law — that critics say discriminates against Muslims — came into force in December. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Policeman stand in front of vandalised shops following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law, at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, 2020, ahead of US President arrival in New Delhi. – Fresh clashes raged in New Delhi in protests over a contentious citizenship law on February 24, hours ahead of a visit to the Indian capital by US President Donald Trump. India has seen weeks of demonstrations and violence since a new citizenship law — that critics say discriminates against Muslims — came into force in December. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Policemen stand along a road scattered with stones as smoke billows from buildings following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law, at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, 2020, ahead of US President arrival in New Delhi. – Fresh clashes raged in New Delhi in protests over a contentious citizenship law on February 24, hours ahead of a visit to the Indian capital by US President Donald Trump. India has seen weeks of demonstrations and violence since a new citizenship law — that critics say discriminates against Muslims — came into force in December. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

It may be mentioned that most of the injured persons were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital in Dilshad Garden. Out of the patients who were brought to the hospital, most of them either have bullet wounds or injuries due to stone-pelting.

Residents become victims of violence

Rohit Kumar Shukla (24) is one of the persons who were shifted to the hospital due to bullet injuries. His father said that Shukla repairs water filters.

A group of 10 to 15 persons attacked him when he was out for work, his father added.

Another person, Irfan (27) who runs a cyber cafe suffered injuries due to a tear gas shell. When he was in his shop, the shell hit his left eye.

Mohammed Salim, a police constable received fractures to the right hand’s fingers when he was trying to save group kids. Although he managed to save kids, he received fractures.