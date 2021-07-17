Jagan asks Centre to allot unused COVID vaccine doses in pvt hospitals to AP

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Centre to allot doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which have not been used by private hospitals, to the state government.

As per a statement, 53,14,740 doses of vaccine were allotted to the state in July of which 17,71,580 doses were given to private hospitals.

“Private hospitals have administered only 4,20,209 doses in the month of June and they were not able to use their allotted doses,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan said during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID control measures on Friday.

Reddy has requested the Prime Minister to allot remaining stock in private hospitals to the government so that it would help to increase the vaccination process.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Centre for extending support to contain the spread of the coronavirus and said that the state has managed the situation reasonably well.

“Newly setup village/ward secretariats system has played a key role in the effective containment of COVID. The state government has conducted fever surveys 12 times and focused on testing the people with symptoms,” he added.

There are currently 24,854 active cases in Andhra Pradesh, according to the union health ministry. A total of 18,96,499 recoveries and 13,097 deaths have been reported so far.

As many as 1,83,92,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 1,43,95,900 first doses and 39,96,596 second doses.