Jagan launches AP Police Seva App offering 87 services

Amaravati, Sep 22 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched AP Police Seva App, a mobile application offering 87 types of citizen services.

“With AP Police Seva App, we brought all the police services under one platform,” said Reddy, launching the app.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said the app will bring police services near to common people.

“As many as 87 police services will be directly available from the mobile phone,” said Sucharita.

Nearly 964 police stations in the southern state have been linked to this app, which will offer all the services available in a police station.

It offers services under the six divisions of law and order, enforcement, public service, road safety, public information and public outreach.

With this app, people in Andhra Pradesh need not visit a police station to file a complaint or learn about the status of their plaint, which can now be done form the comfort of their mobile phone.

However, a plaintiff has to visit a police station when police decide to register an FIR which needs to be signed by the complainant.

Some of the 87 services available on the new app include updates on investigation, arrest information, FIR, recoveries, road safety, permissions, license, passport verification and others.

Services available under the road safety division of the app are information about road crimes, harassment, FIR updates, theft, recoveries, missing cases, unidentified corpses and info on vehicles.

Using the app, an individual can also lodge a complaint through Facebook and Twitter.

The app will also help people know about the genuineness of viral videos and forward content. During emergencies, people can also make direct video calls to police control room.

As part of public outreach, the app will offer services on cyber security, women’s protection, community policing, fact check and others.

Under enforcement services, people can avail home surveillance and e-challan.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal hailed the app launch as an overall step towards the modernization of police department, making it more people friendly.

“It will improve the accessibility of many police services. It will help women members of SC and ST (communities), inhabitants of remote areas and all disadvantaged persons in availing police services easily,” Kaushal told IANS.

According to the SP, Andhra Pradesh Police Seva App is loaded with features which will make it easy for anyone to obtain a lot of information related to police, such as contacts, location, case status, permits, license and others.

Police officials from across the state joined the launch through video conference, while some interacted with Reddy.

