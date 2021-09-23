Visakhapatnam: Third American Corner launched at Andhra University

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday virtually launched the American Corner at Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam. U.S. Consul General of Hyderabad Joel Reifman and USAID Mission Director Veena Reddy were also present at the launch.

AP’s American Corner is the third such centre in the country after Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Addressing the gathering, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that this outreach programme will further be enhanced to have an American Consul in Visakhapatnam hopefully in near future.

“Having American Corner in AU will go a long way in bridging the skill gap and also supporting students to study abroad in the best universities,” he stated, adding that this initiative would play a very vital role in the lives of the students. The AP chief minister also thanked officials for bringing this to Vizag, said a press release from his office on Thursday.

American Corner is a partnership between the U.S. Consulate and Andhra University, which aims to provide educational and cultural opportunities for the students.

The event was attended by Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, IT Electronics and Communication Principal Secretary G Jayalakshmi, U.S. Consul General of Hyderabad Joel Reifman, USAID Mission Director Veena Reddy, and Hema Chandra Reddy, Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

Speaking on the occasion, US Consul General Joel Reifman, according to the release, said he was grateful to Jagan Mohan Reddy for supporting the initiative and stated that both the governments are committed to providing young people, especially women with increased opportunities in education and employment.

USAID Mission Director Veena Reddy said that a space like American Corner takes a really great vision and strong purpose towards development. ‘As a daughter of Kadapa district, I am aware of people of Andhra Pradesh having deep interest towards the United States and very excited to be USAID Mission Director for India and Bhutan.’ she added, according to the release.