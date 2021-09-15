Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister, YS Jagan Mohaa Reddy emphasizes on 50% beds to be available for Arogyasri Patients in hospitals set up under Health Hubs. He took stock of Covid’s situation and deliberated over the vaccination drive in the state.

AP chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the COVID 19 situation prevailing in the state, as he deliberated over the vaccination drive being carried out. He ordered officials to ensure the setting up and reservation of 50% beds for Arogyasri patients in hospitals under health hubs.

The YSRCP chief said that the Arogyasri program is beneficial for patients as it covers the cost of patients more effectively vis a vis the health insurance companies. He stated that hospitals providing adequate numer of beds must be given priorities under health hubs.

The chief minister announced that one member from the government will be part of the board of directors in hospitals falling under health hubs. Availability of doctors should be made as a criterion for hospitals to be granted the status of health hubs, the Andhra CM said during a review meeting held at the cam office in Amravathi on Tuesday, September 14.

The other important topics of deliberation include the setting up of hospitals for organ transplantation under the health hubs. Officials were ordered to come up with plans to improve healthcare facilities so that people won’t have to travel outside the state for medical treatment.

The Chief Minister gave his consent for the appointment of special officers to all hospitals. These officials would be responsible for the maintenance of hospital facilities, building services, Biomedical Waste management along other management duties. The officials will be incharge of designs of newly constructed hospitals.

A team of officials will also keep a check on the hospital’s teaching and guiding them to ensure they are in line with best management practices.

Officials also briefed him regarding the progress on the Family Doctor Concept, according to which the rural population could receive health checkups at least twice a month. The program is said to be implemented in 258 mandals beginning from November 15 2021 and is expected to have statewide reach by January 26, 2022. Since the implementation of the programme will involve services 104, the chief minister ordered the officials to use them carefully in view of the population of the state.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 14,652 active cases across the state and the recovery rate is 98.60 percent and positivity rate is 2.23 percent. There are zero active cases registered in 10,541 secretariats and 2,699 patients are being treated in hospitals, 854 people are in COVID Care Centers. They said 91.66 percent of COVID patients in network hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and 71.04 percent of them in private hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and the fever survey has been completed 21 times.

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works are completed in 108 hospitals. They said the state government is setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals that have beds more than 50 and they will be completed by October. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 3,50,39,318 people were administered vaccines of which 1,33,30,206 received a single dose while 1,08,54,556 have been administered with two doses.