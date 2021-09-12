Jagan Mohan Reddy’s relative grabbed Muslim family’s property: Naidu

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party National President and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the common man of Andhra Pradesh is living under fear.

He said that since the YSR Party has come to power, the people have regularly become the victims of attacks and settlements.

Naidu said that there were conclusive reports that a relative of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy had captured the lands of a Muslim minority person named Akbar Basha in the Kadapa district. He alleged that Tirupal Reddy a relative of the Andhra Pradesh chief minister had grabbed the lands of a Muslim family at Mydukar in Kadapa district which happens to be the Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy’s own home turf.

The former chief minister criticized some police personnel of being part of the civil settlements in the state while not performing their duties. Naidu said it was appalling that Akbar Basha was pressurized to sit in the police station by the circle inspector who was an accomplice of YSRCP leader Tirupal Reddy. In this meantime, the land grabbers had started to sow plantations illegally on Akbar Basha’s lands, he said. He said that the Circle Inspector had threatened to encounter the minority person as well.

Naidu questioned who would protect the common man if the police themselves threaten the public instead of providing protection.

Naidu also shared the videos of Akbar Basha’s family speaking of committing suicide if the Chief Minister does not do justice to them.