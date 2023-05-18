Jagan participates in Maha Yagam for Andhra’s progress

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, and Sudarshana Sahita Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagam on the sixth and final day.

Today saw the culmination of the Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, and Sudarshana Sahita Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagam after six days where thousands joined hands in prayer for the progress and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh.



I am grateful for the unwavering faith that people have bestowed… pic.twitter.com/Dron2nRzSI — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 17, 2023

Thousands joined hands in prayer during the rituals conducted for the progress and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh.

“I am grateful for the unwavering faith that people have bestowed upon me. Together, we envision a brighter future, filled with progress, development and abundance. Wishing health, wealth, and welfare to all,” said the Chief Minister after participating in the yagam at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium in Vijayawada.

The Chief Minister offered Pattu Cheera to Goddess Mahalakshmi in the Abhisheka Mandapam. He was received at the Yagnasala by the Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister K Satyanarayana, and Endowments Commissioner S. Satyanarayana.

Yagna purohits welcomed him reciting vedic hymns and handed over the Sesha Vastralu.

Home Minister T. Vanitha, Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Housing Minister J. Ramesh and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and his wife and several MLAs and senior officials participated in the programme.

The Chief Minister also participated in the Poornahuti of Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka.

This was the first of its kind Maha Yagam to be performed with 108 kundalas.

The Chief Minister had also participated in yagam on the first day on May 11.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Satyanarayana would, on the behalf of the state government, took the Yagam Dhaarana vow for six days.

The yagam was conducted to ensure the health and wealth for all the people of the state and welfare of the world.