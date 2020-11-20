Jagan promises to accommodate late Tirupati MP’s son as MLC

Amaravati, Nov 20 : Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to accommodate the late Tirupati MP, Balli Durga Prasad’s son Balli Kalyan Chakravarthi as an MLC in the coming days.

On Saturday, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and other senior party leaders announced Reddy’s decision.

“It has been decided that his (Prasad) son (Chakravarthy) will be made an MLC so that he would also grow as a political leader,” said Satyanarayana.

He said Reddy met Prasad’s family and took their opinion.

The municipal minister reminded that Prasad has a long political career in which he worked as an MLA and an MP as well.

The YSRCP leaders presented Prasad’s family members at the press conference.

Chakravarthy said Reddy met his family members and asked what they wanted.

“I told him I don’t want anything but expressed my interest to work together with him. He (Reddy) said we will project you as an MLC and when the notification is issued we will accommodate you as an MLC,” said Chakravarthy.

All the family members expressed their desire to work along with the YSRCP chief in the long term.

Meanwhile, Chakravarthy said all his family members will strive for the triumph of any candidate fielded to contest the Tirupati MP seat which fell vacant.

He also thanked the CM for standing by their family when Prasad was unwell with Coronavirus in the hospital.

“From the time my father was admitted in the hospital for Covid, the CM stood in support of us and regularly checked with us. He used to enquire about my father’s health and stood in support of us. He stood in support of us when we went into depression,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.