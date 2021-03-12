Jagan requests Centre to confer Bharat Ratna upon Pingali Venkaiah

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday requested the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna—the highest civilian award upon Pingali Venkaiah, for his untiring efforts in designing the Indian flag that largely remained unrecognized.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahostsav’, chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy noted Venkaiah’s immense contribution towards making of Indian flag. “Having seen the effect of a common national flag on the mind and psyche of people, he decided to undertake a scientific study of different flags across the world,” Jagan mentioned.

The chief minister said that Venkaiah ardently advocated that country should have a flag of its own that will help in precipitating the energies of people participating in freedom movement.

“On 31″ March, 1921 in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Shri Pingali Venkaiah gifted his designs to Mahatma Gandhi who in turn recognising his passionate efforts,” Jagan wrote. “On 22nd July, 1947, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Flag as Free India National Flag. Thus he was credited as architect or designer of the Indian National Flag,” he added.

“I request your kind self to confer Bharat Ratna (Posthumously) upon Shri Pingali Venkaiah that would not only bequeath peace on to his parted soul but also fulfill the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Jagan said, requesting for acknowledging the life and contribution of Late Sri Pingali Venkaiah.

Earlier during the day, Jagan met and honoured Sita Mahalakshmi (99), Venkaiah’s daughter and other descendants, encompassing up to three generations.