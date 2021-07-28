Jagan seeks reallotment of unused COVID-19 vaccines from pvt to govt hospitals

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today said that he would write to the central government seeking permission to reallocate unused COVID-19 vaccines from private hospitals to government medical centers.

In a review meeting with health department officials, the chief minister was informed that out of 43,38,000 doses of vaccine allotted to private hospitals for the month of May, June, and July only 5,24,347 doses were used. Reddy then directed officials to arrange for oxygen concentrators at public health clinics and set up a department for the maintenance of newly procured concentrators.

Remarking on the 20,965 active cases with a recovery rate of 98.25% and a daily positivity rate of 2.51%, the Chief Minister also asked officials to pay special attention to various aspects of COVID containment measures including appointment of special staff and maintenance of medical equipment. He also advised officials to develop skills in oxygen plant management, electrical, AC repair, plumbing and other allied medical departments in hospital maintenance.

A committee is also said to be constituted to study the COVID-19 situation in various states and submit a report so that policies can be changed for effective containment of COVID-19. Upon the chief minister’s orders, the pending land acquisition process for new medical colleges is to be completed soon, said a press release from his office on Wednesday.