Jagan’s government responsible for Polavaram project delay: TDP

Amaravati, Nov 20 : Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Jyothula Nehru said the Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is solely responsible for the inordinate delay of Polavaram project on Friday.

He said the delay being caused by the government has become a bane to all the farmers in the state.

“The YSRCP regime made tall promises to the people but it did not make any efforts to fulfil the same after coming to power,” said Nehru.

According to the TDP leader, the ruling party did not complete even 1 per cent work on Polavaram in the past 18 months of its regime.

He said Reddy’s regime is literally destroying the future prospects of the younger generation of the state by allegedly undermining and damaging Polavaram project.

Nehru also did not spare Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, criticizing him as someone lacking experience to execute the project properly.

“By shrinking the dam height it was clear that the YSRCP had surrendered to the Central government and merely dancing to its tunes for sheer selfishness,” he claimed.

He demanded the state government that the original dam height as per the first design should be retained.

“Only this would make sure that AP would emerge as the only drought-free State in the country as a whole,” he added.

Source: IANS

