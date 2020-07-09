Jagdeep funeral: Sons Jaaved, Naved pay last respects, along with Johnny Lever

Mumbai: Late comedian was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Mazgaon cemetery on Thursday.

The funeral was attended by the late actor’s family including his two sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri, and Jaaved’s son, budding actor Meezan.

Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever and actor Raju Sreshtha (Master Raju) were among those who came to the cemetery to pay their last respect.

Due to social distancing regulations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, only close family members and friends attended the funeral.

However, several Bollywood actors and filmmakers, especially those who have worked with him, took to social media to express grief.

“Tum bhi chale gaye ….sadme ke baad sadma….. Jannat naseeb ho …..tumhein (You also left us, I am getting one shock after another, may you rest in heaven),” tweeted veteran actor Dharmendra who had shared the screen with Jagdeep in the 1975 film “Sholay”.

Dharmendra also shared a comedy scene video clip from “Sholay” featuring him and Jagdeep.

“Last night we lost another gem .. Jagdeep .. the actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away ..” Jagdeep’s other “Sholay” co-star Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog.

Veteran Bollywood comedian Jagdeep passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 81.

