Jagga reddy lashes out at Harish rao

Hyderabad: Congress Party MLA T . Jagga Reddy Today lashed out at state finance minister T. Harish Rao and alleged that the minister was neglecting his adopted town Sangareddy. He asked the minister if he had adopted the district to ensure the deaths of its people.

He alleged that the TRS led state government was becoming responsible for the deaths of the innocent people of the state. He made these critical remarks following the Suspicious death of Sangareddy traders association president Suri after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He said that it was still unclear if the victim died due to the cardiac arrest of due to Covid 19 virus. He alleged that the private hospitals did not admit the victim when his family members approached them and added that he had breathed his last while being shifted to government hospital.

He claimed that the government hospital superintendent told him that it was not possible to conduct the Covid 19 detection tests on the dead bodies of the victims. He alleged that the Sangareddy town hospital didn’t have any Basic facility. He said that he was postponing his deeksha scheduled to be held on Saturday due to the death of Suri and addd that he would announce a fresh date during the next two to three days