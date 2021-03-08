Jai Ram Thakur invites PM for Himachal Day event

New Delhi, March 8 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to visit the state on April 15 on the occasion of Himachal Day to inaugurate the ‘rath yatra’ showcasing the 50 years glorious journey of development.

He apprised the Prime Minister of the state celebrating its golden jubilee of statehood, entire year by organising various programmes, an official statement said.

The state-level function will be organised in Mandi district on April 15 along with the ‘rath yatra’ to showcase the developmental journey and achievements of the state in the last three years.

He also requested the Prime Minister to inaugurate the 111 MW Sawda Kuddu Hydel Project constructed at a cost of Rs 1,796 crore, besides laying the foundation stones of the 210 MW Luhri Stage-I and 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydel Projects.

Earlier, Thakur met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to release Rs 1,420 crore for creation of the new greenfield airport in Mandi district and expansion of existing airport at Kangra town and upgradation of civic amenities.

Thakur said the air connectivity acquired more attention keeping in view limited rail connectivity.

