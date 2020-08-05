‘Jai Siya Ram’ says Congress on day of Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan

New Delhi, Aug 5 : The opposition Congress party had maintained a safe distance on the Ayodhya issue and had taken a guarded position until the Supreme Court pronounced its decision last year. On “Bhumi Pujan” day for the Ram Temple on Wednesday the party welcomed it and extended its wishes on the occasion. Almost all the Congress leaders have mentioned “Jai Siya Ram” in their statements and tweets.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in her statement on Monday said that Ram is for everybody and Bhagwan Ram will become a marker of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony. Her brother and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, “Ram is love,,compassion and justice and he cannot appear in hatred”. At the end of the statement Rahul Gandhi also used “Jai Siya Ram.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala too said Jai Siya Ram in his statement which could be seen as a counter to the BJP’s “Jai Shri Ram” slogan which was coined during the Ram Temple movement spearheaded by the VHP, said a Congress leader.

Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh are on an overdrive including Jitin Prasada and RPN Singh who are happy about the party’s stand. While party leaders are trying to underscore the party’s contribution, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh said that the late Rajiv Gandhi was instrumental in opening the locks of the temple in Ayodhya and then faclitating the ground breaking ceremony in 1989.

The party thinks that it has to respect the majority sentiment, especially after the Supreme Court has given a final decision and all the parties have maintained that they will respect the Supreme Court decision. The Congress Working Committee has also welcomed the decision by the apex court.

The Congress in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to take on the BJP but now the party may find it tough to corner the BJP except on economic and governance issues, said a leader from Uttar Pradesh. Congress leader Jitin Prasada welcomed the “Bhumi Pujan” saying “The Congress party has already welcomed the construction of the Ram Temple. It is a matter of faith for every Hindu and personally for me. I am happy that Ram Mandir is being constructed.”

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath organised a recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa at his residence on Tuesday and even gifted silver bricks for the “Bhumi Pujan” ceremony in Ayodhya.

