Jaideep Ahlawat one of B’wood’s most versatile actors: Dibakar Banerjee

Mumbai, March 16 : “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar” producer-director Dibakar Banerjee says he was “adamant” to have actor Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. Jaideep plays the role of a corrupt, dark, evil cop in the storyline.

“I remember fighting a tough fight with my producing partner on the film. I was absolutely adamant on casting Jaideep in that role because it was completely villainous. It was completely against anything that Jaideep was or had done till that time, and I had done that because I know Jaideep as an actor and I think we would be committing a big mistake if we confined Jaideep to those kind of characters you think of,” he says.

Dibakar says Jaideep is a versatile actor. “I think Jaideep is one of the most versatile and deepest actors who has come onto the scene these days. When I wanted to cast Tyagi (Jaideep’s role), I did not want to cast a villain. I don’t see Jaideep Ahlawat as a villain or as a negative person or as a tough character. I don’t see that at all, I just see that he is a really good actor. Anybody whoever has seen “Lust Stories” can see him in a completely different role,” he says.

Starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, the film is set to release on March 19.

