Jailed activist Varavara Rao tests positive for COVID-19

By Rasia Hashmi Last Updated: 16th July 2020 7:08 pm IST
‘Not releasing Vara Vara Rao from jail is like trying to kill him there’

Mumbai: Jailed poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has tested positive for COVID-19, a hospital official said on Thursday.

The 80-year-old, lodged in the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai under judicial custody, was admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital here earlier this week.

According to Dr Ranjeet Mankeshwar, dean of JJ Hospital, Rao’s medical report came on Thursday and he was found to be coronavirus positive.

“His treatment is going on,” Mankeshwar said.

Rao was shifted to the government-run hospital in south Mumbai after he complained of giddiness.

Source: PTI
