Jailed Dr Kafeel pens letter to PM on Corona Stage-III

NEW DELHI: Suspended paediatrician Dr. Kafeel Khan has written a letter to Prime Minister Modi humbly requesting him to order his release to serve the country to fight against the coronavirus.

Currently lodged in Mathura jail, Dr. Khan, in a two paged-letter dated 19-3-2020, said to offer a road map on how to deal with the deadly Corona Stage-III (most probably by the end of April) that could affect 2-4 millions of Indians with morality rate of around 3.4% .

Dr Kafeel Khan has written a letter to the Prime Minister fm Jail on 19-3-2020 in which he has requested that In order to save Indians fm this deadly disease he has Provided a road Map to how to gear up against Carona Stage-3@narendramodi @PMOIndia @UN pic.twitter.com/qmpgCsAiha — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) March 25, 2020

Warning of the “impending catastrophe”, Dr. Khan , in the letter shared on Twitter, proposed that, “we should increase the testing strenght ( 1 in each district), isolatin wards (1000 in each districts), opening of new ICUs, extensive training of the doctors/paramedics, support groups including AYUSH and private sectors, curb the rumoursavoid unscientific views and mobilise all resources as soon as possible.”

Dr Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force last month from Mumbai after he made inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 12, 2019. He was on February 14 charged under the National Security Act (NSA).

The country has been put in lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak after it reported more than 500 confirmed cases and nine people have died from the Covid-19 disease.

