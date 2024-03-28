Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari passes away on Thursday

Banda: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who was admitted to a hospital in Banda district after his health deteriorated, passed away on Thursday.

Naseem Haider, Ansari’s lawyer, said he was informed by the jail authorities that the gangster-turned-politician was taken to the Banda Medical College but no further information was provided.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People gathered outside the residence of Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur.



Mukhtar Ansari has been admitted to Banda Medical College hospital in Banda after his health deteriorated. pic.twitter.com/WQ0T8LFQGg — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

On Tuesday, Ansari was taken to a hospital from Banda jail and was later discharged.

According to jail sources, Ansari’s condition deteriorated on Thursday evening after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Ansari has served as an MLA from Mau several times.