Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari passes away on Thursday

According to jail sources, Ansari's condition deteriorated on Thursday evening after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 28th March 2024 10:55 pm IST
Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in Cong leader’s murder
Gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari

Banda: Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who was admitted to a hospital in Banda district after his health deteriorated, passed away on Thursday.

Naseem Haider, Ansari’s lawyer, said he was informed by the jail authorities that the gangster-turned-politician was taken to the Banda Medical College but no further information was provided.

On Tuesday, Ansari was taken to a hospital from Banda jail and was later discharged.

MS Education Academy

According to jail sources, Ansari’s condition deteriorated on Thursday evening after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Also Read
Mukhtar Ansari discharged from hospital after 14 hours, taken back to jail

Ansari has served as an MLA from Mau several times.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 28th March 2024 10:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button