Jailed J&K separatist leader Altaf Ahmad needs urgent medical help: Daughter to PM

New Delhi: Ruwa Shah, daughter of Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah who is in Tihar Jail wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, she requested urgent medical help for her father.

In the letter, Ruwa Shah wrote, ‘My father Mr. Altaf Ahmad Shah who is currently incarcerated at Tihar Jail in New Delhi was unwell for over two weeks during which he repeatedly requested the jail authorities to take him to hospital. When he was finally taken to Deendayal hospital Janakpur, the doctors referred him to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for further treatment owing to his seemingly critical condition. However, he was brought back to Tijar jail instead’.

Letter to the @PMOIndia seeking urgent attention for my father who is in Tihar jail and has been seriously ill since a week now and the family has no whereabouts since last two days. @HMOIndia @igpjmu @TiharOfficial @NIA_India pic.twitter.com/9JDwOgJe01 — Ruwa Shah (@ShahRuwa) September 22, 2022

Ruwa Shah further mentioned that when the family members inquired about his health at the NIA special court, they came to know that jail authorities had submitted prevaricated reports merely mentioning that he had diabetes and hypertension. She alleged that they did not mention her father’s pneumonia, extremely low hemoglobin, and kidney malfunction.

In the letter which was written on behalf of the entire family, she said that over the last two days, they have had no whereabouts of Altaf Ahmad Shah.

Requesting PM Modi to intervene and make the requisite medical help reach him, she wrote, ‘waiting with bated breath for your kind intervention’