Jailed strongman Anant Singh leads JD(U) rival

Patna, Nov 10 : Local strongman and jailed sitting Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Anant Kumar Singh is leading in the Mokama Assembly seat in Bihar.

After over three hours of counting of votes, Singh was leading by 1,576 votes.

RJD candidate Singh has got 4,262 votes currently, while JDU candidate Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh was trailing behind him with 2,686 votes. Lok Janshakti Party candidate Suresh Singh Nishad is in the third place with only 740 votes.

Even as the counting was still on, Singh has arranged for a feast for 20,000 people at his residence.

A total of eight candidates are in the fray for this seat. Nota has received 225 votes evan as the counting was underway.

Source: IANS

