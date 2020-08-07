Jain International to treat COVID patients for an affordable price

Hyderabad: As a ray of hope for many poor and middle class people, Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) has come forward for the treatment of corona affected at an affordable cost of Rs 28,000 per week.

On one hand where private hospitals are charging around Rs 1 lakh per day for a COVID-19 patient; on another, for some people hospital beds are not available despite having money in hand. The cost of PPE kits only is moving out of budget for a common man.

Jain International has set up a 100 bed Covid Care Center (JITO-CCC) at Begumpet’s Manasarovar hotel. The non-profit organization will be providing the best available medical care at a lower price. With one care centre in Hyderabad, the organisation has set up 15 centers across the country.

The care centre will strictly follow ICMR guidelines and medical services will be provided here as per the instructions of Department of Health. A team of health care experts will be available for the patients 24/7.

Patients with a positive report will be admitted to the hospital. On a twin-sharing basis, each patient will pay Rs 28,000 per week (incl of GST). while a single room occupancy will be available at Rs 35000 for 7 days (incl of GST).

