Jairam, Chidambaram among 5 to decide Cong stand on key ordinances

By News Desk 1 Published: 27th August 2020 5:16 am IST
New Delhi, Aug 26 : Following the internal crisis that rocked the Congress, interim party chief Sonia Gandhi has constituted a 5-member committee that will discuss, deliberate and formulate the party’s stand on “key ordinances promulgated by the central government”.

Former Union minister Jairam Ramesh will be the convener of the 5-member committee while the others are former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, Digvijay Singh, Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi.

This decision comes just days after a heated Congress Working Committee meeting where 23 dissenters were allegedly questioned over their letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding a complete overhaul of the party.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

