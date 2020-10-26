Jaishankar meets Pompeo ahead of 2+2 meet on Tuesday

26th October 2020

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo ahead of the third India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue to be held on Tuesday.

Pleased to welcome @SecPompeo. Taking our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The meeting between the two leaders came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

Both Pompeo and Esper arrived here on Monday to take part in the third 2+2 dialogue between the two countries.

Source: ANI

