Jaishankar meets South African counterpart, discusses economic recovery

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th May 2021 9:55 pm IST
London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and had discussions on economic recovery and Commonwealth issues.

The two ministers met in London on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting.

“A pleasure to meet up with FM Dr Naledi Pandor of South Africa. A useful discussion on working together to meet the Covid challenge. Also spoke about economic recovery and Commonwealth issues,” Jaishankar tweeted.

The first in-person gathering of G7 foreign and development ministers in over two years is taking place in London from Monday to Wednesday.

 Though not party to it, South Korea, Australia, India, South Africa and Brunei, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, have been invited as guests.

