Jaishankar returns home after testing COVID-19 negative

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has returned to New Delhi from the United Kingdom after testing negative for COVID virus.

Jaishankar was in London to attend the Group of Seven (G7) meet and had to conduct all his engagements in virtual mode after two members of the Indian delegation falsely tested COVID positive.

“Good to be back home, all of us having tested negative for Covid. These are difficult times and false alarms do happen. Thank those who sent their good wishes,” EAM Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Good to be back home, all of us having tested negative for Covid. These are difficult times and false alarms do happen. Thank those who sent their good wishes. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 7, 2021

On Wednesday, Jaishankar had made the announcement on Twitter saying, “Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode.”

As host, the UK invited additional countries to join as guests at the meeting, including India in its capacity as Chair.

This was the first time that an in-person meeting of the group’s foreign ministers was held after more than two years.