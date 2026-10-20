Jaishankar, Rubio discuss advancing ties, regional developments

Mumbai: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, with discussions focusing on further advancing bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on regional developments. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and other officials were also present at the meeting.

“Pleased to meet US Marco Rubio in Mumbai today. We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meting.

Rubio said that he and EAM Jaishankar discussed energy security and defence cooperation.

“In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defense cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership,” the US Secretary of State posted on X.

In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I discussed energy security and defense cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/NcBneQKQZL — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 20, 2026

Also Read Very close to finalising trade deal with India: Rubio

US, India close to finalising trade agreement: Marco Rubio

Rubio said that India and the US were close to finalising a trade agreement and an announcement on the issue could be expected soon

“We’re very, very close. I would say we’re about as close as you can be without having executed the agreement,” Rubio told journalists in Mumbai.

“I think there’s a small number of items left to wrap up, so I think that will happen shortly,” he added, expressing hope that both countries would have an announcement to make soon, followed by the signing of the agreement.

Rubio clarified that the US State Department does not directly negotiate trade agreements but remains closely involved in the discussions.

“My counterpart, the National Security Advisor, and I care a lot about it,” he remarked.

Rubio to hold talks with Reliance on importing more crude from Venezuela

Rubio, who is on his second visit to India in 2026, mentioned that the US would hold talks with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on more crude imports from Venezuela for processing at the company’s refinery in Jamnagar.

Also Read Trump says US deal gives it control of Venezuela’s 65bn barrels

The issue assumes importance as the US has taken over the oilfields in Venezuela, which produce heavy crude that cannot be processed at most refineries. The Reliance refinery on the Gujarat coast has the technological configuration to process this heavy crude.

India is a refining superpower: Rubio

Asked what role India can play in meeting the world’s energy demand, Rubio said, “India is a refining superpower. They have the capability to refine heavy crude. They’ve done so in the past, and I think as more and more Venezuelan oil comes online, it’s something they can do.”

“They also, by the way, have pre-existing oil concessions in Venezuela that can produce more themselves,” Rubio said, adding that all these are positive things.

“I’m not claiming to you that Venezuela alone can fill the hole that could be caused by some of the things that are happening around the world, but I think over time, it most certainly can, and in the short term, it can certainly help.

“So, that’s one of the things we’ll talk about. With India, we’ve talked about it in the past, and they sound ready. They’re willing to do it. There might be a few impediments that stand in the way in terms of sanctions and so forth that we’ll have to work through,” he said.

Rubio said the US delegation “will discuss with Reliance about producing oil in Venezuela”, claiming that “India made ‘substantial progress’ in diversifying oil purchases”, which is a “smart thing to do”.

Trump waives sanctions, tariffs on Russian oil and gas imports

President Donald Trump had last week waived potential tariffs that were initially aimed as a punitive measure against India for purchasing Russian crude oil.

Rubio has said the effort to finalise a trade deal was a factor in the decision to waive those tariffs.

The US Secretary of State had defended India last week and referred to the country as an important ally.

Rubio said: “You’ve got countries like India, for example, that have voluntarily diversified their energy portfolio, but are still getting a substantial amount of energy from Russia because it’s hard to pivot from one day to the next.”

“But they’re also an important ally and partner of the United States,” he remarked.