Jake Gyllenhaal to star in series based on Jo Nesbo novel, The Son

Los Angeles, Oct 21 : Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in the limited series, The Son. The show is based on the Jo Nesbo novel of the same name.

Gyllenhaal had previously appeared in shows like “Inside Amy Schumer” and the Netflix special “John Mulaney And The Sack Lunch Bunch”.

Gyllenhaal will star as well as executive produce “The Son”, reports variety.com.

Denis Villeneuve will direct and also executive produce the HBO project.

Gyllenhaal and Villeneuve had earlier worked together in the films “Enemy” and “Prisoners”.

This is Gyllenhaal’s second project with HBO.

Last year it was announced that Gyllenhaal would star in and executive produce “Lake Success” at HBO. The project is in development.

