‘Jalebi Baby’ singer Jason Derulo to headline concert in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: American singer, songwriter, and dancer Jason Derulo is all set to perform a live concert in Dubai on Thursday, May 26.

The singer will perform at New Soho Garden or NSG (the rooftop venue at Soho Garden Meydan) on Thursday May 26 from 10 pm to 3 am UAE time.

He is performing in celebration of his new single Ridin’. The global star is releasing his new single Ridin’ featuring Kodak Black.

Derulo has recorded a new version of Jalebi Baby, the Punjabi-English song that became all the rage on TikTok in 2020, with more than 3.1 million creations on the social media app.

Having sold over 30 million singles and bagged 11 Platinum singles, Derulo is one of the world’s most popular R&B artists. Not only that, the star has 52.3M followers on TikTok.

Walk-ins to the venue are on first come first served basis and reservations are recommended.