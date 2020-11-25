Jallikattu nominated as India’s entry for Oscar’s foreign language film category

Umera Riyaz

Jallikattu, a Malayalam movie directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is India’s official submission for the best international feature film language category at the 93rd academy awards.

The Film Federation of India, a 14 member committee announced the nominee on Wednesday.

Jallikattu is a quirky and absurd movie. The story revolves around a buffalo butcher. All things go downhill when a simple slaughter ritual goes out of hands. The buffalo breaks loose and creates chaos around the village; the entire village is now focused on catching the animal.

The movie has many subplots like a love triangle, unemployed youth and many others.

The 93rd academy awards are to be held on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The event was delayed by two month due to the pandemic.