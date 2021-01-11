Jalpally Lake Park Project in Doldrums

Hyderabad: In spite of the Government’s approval to develop a park on lands adjacent to Jalpally Lake, there is no progress. Many acres of land allocated for the project is being used for dumping trash and turned into a garbage dumping ground. People living nearby areas bring their trash and dump it here with impunity.

Jalpally lake in poor shape

The beautiful lake along the borders of Rajendernagar and Jalpally with an area of several kilometers is in a poor shape today due to the negligence. Its area has drastically been decreased. After a representation from the concerned citizens, the authorities have started fencing the area. But still a big chunk of land is under threat from the land grabbers.

A local resident, Anwar, says “This place comes under the jurisdiction of Jalpally Municipality. People bring trucks load of garbage and dump it in this area. GHMC officials are aware of this violation but they do not take any action to stop it. The burning garbage sends foul smelling smoke into the air polluting the environment. Last year, when the problem aggravated, the officials took action provided provisional relief.”

What Jalpally Municipality Chairman says?

Jalpally Municipality Chairman Abdullah Saadi said, “About two years ago, a plan was made to develop a park with a cost of about Rs. 200 cr on 191acres of land. Some people objected and claimed to be its owners. This proposal is still pending with HMDA.” As far dumping the garbage, Saadi said, “Two cases were lodged against some people with Pahadi Sharif Police station. We would soon initiate action against those who dump the garbage. We have decided to install CCTV cameras in the area in order to keep a watch on lorries and trolleys and impose fine on the violators.”