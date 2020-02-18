Jamaat-e-Islami Hind appeals KCR to boycott NPR and NRC

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Mr. Hamid Mohammed Khan state president of Jamat-e-Islami Hind Telangana, on Tuesday in a statement appreciated the move of Government of Telangana to vote against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The state government has thus safe-guarded the moral values of the constitution.

On 16 February 2020, the cabinet while passing a resolution against CAA had appealed to the Central Government to treat CAA as ‘VOID’, and honor the values of the constitution and try not to rupture the secular fabric, treat all men equal irrespective caste and religion. The cabinet has also decided that the State Assembly will pass a resolution against CAA. All these efforts by the government of Telangana are highly appreciated.

The Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind had further stated that the people of the state are still in a perplexing situation about NPR and NRC. People are rushing towards centers for documentation via the third person, at the cost of huge some of money.

Mr. Hamid Mohammed Khan stressed upon the government of Telangana to make clear its stand on NPR and NRC, he demanded that the state government should move to the supreme court under the exercise of powers envisaged by the constitution under article 131, to go against the implementation of bills already passed by the central government. Some of the district collectors have already issued orders to implement the census of NPR.

Mr. Khan stated further that the Chief Minister should take personal stock of the situation and clear the doubts of the common man about census and NPR.

