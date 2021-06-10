Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches ‘basic Urdu course’ for beginners

Hyderabad: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Thursday organised a one-month online basic Urdu course for women to explain the importance of Urdu language to the participants and to read, write and speak basic Urdu.

Registration for admissions for the Urdu course for women can be done immediately while the classes start from June 10, 2021. Registration of men will also start soon.

Course description :

Course is specially designed for non-Urdu medium candidates and for beginners, in which alphabet recognition and sounds, combining two letters, different forms of the alphabet between words, writing two letter words,

Practice two-letter spelling, write three-letter words, practice three-letter, and four-letter words, some important words used in Urdu will be taught.

Procedures :

Online teaching on zoom

Offer through PPT

Assignment and resolving confusions and issues in the WhatsApp group

Testing between course and at the end

Course duration: Five classes a week, Monday to Friday



Class time: One hour in the morning at 7:30

Course Fee: Rs. 500 (After depositing the fee online, upload it in the screenshot form only). Fees will be non-refundable after registration.

Those who are interested to register can click on the link. For any other information, contact course coordinator Abdul Ghani.

The human resource department of Jamat e Islami Hind Telangana state has been engaged since 2020 lockdown in providing online courses in languages. Till now they have trained more than two thousand people from all over Telangana and from other states in speaking and writing skills of Telugu, English, and Arabic language.