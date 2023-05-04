Jamaat-e-Islami terror funding case: NIA carries out searches at 16 locations in J-K

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday as part of its crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in a terror funding case, an official said.

The searches were conducted at the premises of JeI members and supporters at 16 locations — 11 in Baramulla district of north Kashmir and five in Kishtwar district of Jammu region — a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said several incriminating materials and digital devices were seized during the searches and were being examined for more clues in the case.

“JeI has been found carrying out terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir, even after being declared an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on February 28, 2019,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA filed a charge sheet in a special court in New Delhi on May 12 last year against four accused after registering a suo motu case of terror funding against the outfit on February 5, 2021.

The spokesperson said previous investigations by the NIA had revealed that one of the four arrested accused, Javaid Ahmad Lone, had been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI.

Also Read Bengal Ram Navami clashes: NIA seeks details from state police

“He had been delivering hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to make donations at these meetings. Along with Aadil Ahmad Lone, he had acquired firearms and ammunition with ulterior motives from the other two accused, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu,” the spokesperson said.

In February 2019, the Centre had banned JeI for five years under anti-terror laws on grounds that it was “in close touch” with militant outfits and was expected to “escalate secessionist movement” in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of JeI activists were arrested in a major crackdown across Jammu and Kashmir following the ban, which came just months ahead of the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state and its bifurcation into Union territories in August 2019.

The spokesperson said the investigations so far have revealed that JeI (J&K) members had been collecting funds domestically and from abroad through donations, particularly in the form of zakat, mowda and bait-ul-mal, as well as for purported charitable purposes such as promotion of education and health.

“The funds were, instead, being used for violent and secessionist activities in J&K. They were also being channelled to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres,” the spokesperson said.

The NIIA said JeI was also engaged in motivating impressionable youths of Kashmir and recruiting new members for carrying out “violent, disruptive and secessionist activities”.