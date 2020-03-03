Jamal Quadri, a promoter of Urdu in Jeddah, passes away in Hyd

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Syed Jamalullah Quadri, a well-known Indian who had worked in Saudi Arabia for about four decades passed away on Monday morning at his residence in Hussaini Alam.

He was laid to rest at Musa Quadri Dargah graveyard in the evening.

Sixty-eight-year old Quadri, was ailing for the last four years. The chair-bound Quadri had played an active role in the social life of Indian community Jeddah, the Red Sea Port city.

He had reached Jeddah in the 1974 and joined Juffali Group of Companies the following year. He remained with that group until he returned to Hyderabad in 2017. He had begun to show the signs of Motor Neuron Disease, a rare ailment, in 2016. He was treated for that disorder for about a year at Saudi German Hospital in Jeddah.

He is survived by his wife and three sons—Mukarram, Muffakham and Muazzam. His eldest son had met with a tragic accident in Visakhapatnam while swimming in the Bay of Bengal coast and passed away.

A tireless social worker Quadri along with his friends had formed Urdu Academy that was imparting knowledge of the language to the Indian students there. He was also involved in celebrating Maulana Azad Day or Indian Education Day every year in Jeddah.

In Hyderabad he was president of the Modern High School that had been set up over 50 years ago by his father.