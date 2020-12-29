Jamat-e-Islami (JI) demands Islamic system in Pakistan

By Hamza Ameer

Islamabad, Dec 28 : Pakistan’s largest religious party Jamat-e-Islami (JI) has come out with serious criticism of the government and opposition political parties, stating that all parties are “pursuing the agenda of British imperialism”, asserting the demand of an Islamic system in the country.

Siraj ul Haq, the head of Jamat-e-Islami said that his party “did not believe in caste, ethnicity or heredity”, adding that “we are trying to implement the Islamic system”, which he said makes his party politics different from that of the opposition parties and their recent anti-government alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Taking a jibe as the PDM leadership, Haq said “Islam cannot be implemented, if there was PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on one side and PML-N President Maryam Nawaz on the other”.

“The biggest reason we did not join the opposition’s coalition and its campaign against PTI regime was because they deceive the people,” he said.

Haq said that Pakistan’s current system protects killers rather than punishing them.

“The police killed 400 people in Karachi. This system is for the killers, the oppressors, the sugar mafia, the land mafia, and the flour thieves. No one can punish these oppressors here,” he said.

“We want the Islamic system where the law is the same for all,” he added.

Haq also lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling him an ignoramus student, who fails despite cheating.

Haq said that the “government stands with its feet on its people’s neck. If we get a chance, we will eliminate the system of interest from the country”.

Haq’s statements come at a time when the Imran Khan ruling government and the opposition party’s alliance are at cross-purposes, with each trying to outrun the other with allegations, accusations and criticism.

However, Haq says that both are trying to implement a non-Islamic system in the country, which he said is not the solution to the country’s problems.

