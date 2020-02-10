Jamia march: Cops hit women students on private parts

A+ A-

New Delhi: Security forces personnel resorted to the lathi-charge on the anti-CAA protesters who took part in the march towards Parliament. This scuffle took place near Holy Family Hospital.

Injured persons admitted to hospital

After the incident, many students were admitted to Jamia Health Center. Doctors at the center confirmed that more than 10 women students received injuries in their private parts. The injuries were so severe that they were shifted to Al Shifa Hospital.

Some of the male students also alleged that cops had hit them on private parts.

A woman cop took off my burqa before hitting me on my privates, alleged one of the students

Another student said that police personnel was hitting them below the belt so that cameras do not capture it.

Protest march

It may be mentioned that the protest march to Parliament was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee.

During the march, protesters raised slogans, ‘Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’ and ‘Jab Nahi Dare Hum Goron Se Toh Kyun Dare Hum Auron Se’.

It may be noted that after President gave nod to CAB turning it into Act, protests are taking place across the country.

Women of Shaheen Bagh is continuing their protest for the past 57 days. They are urging the government to repeal CAA and desist from implementing NRC and NPR.