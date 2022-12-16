Jamia Masjid Srinagar prohibits men, women from sitting together

Entry of photography equipment is also prohibited, the Anjuman Auquaf Central Jamia Masjid said in the notification put up all around the mosque complex.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 16th December 2022 3:35 pm IST
Worshippers leaving Jamia Masjid after finishing Friday prayers, in Srinagar, Friday, March 4, 2022. The gates of Jamia Masjid were re-opened for people after 30 weeks (Photo: Muzamail Bhat/Siasat.com)

Srinagar: The management of the historic Jamia Masjid here has issued a notification banning photography inside the mosque and asking men and women to not sit together on its lawns.

Entry of photography equipment is also prohibited, the Anjuman Auquaf Central Jamia Masjid said in the notification put up all around the mosque complex.

“Photographers or camera persons are prohibited to take any kind of photos or clicks inside the mosque. Even equipments used to click any kind of photos are totally disallowed and need to be stopped at the gate forthwith,” it read.

Also Read
NCW takes cognisance of Delhi’s Jama Masjid banning entry of ‘girls’

It also prohibited carrying of eatables into the mosque premises.

“Nobody is allowed to have lunch or any kind of eatables inside the mosque. As such, visitors need to be stopped at the gate itself,” the notification read.

The management of the 14th century mosque directed its security guards to implement the instructions immediately.

Women can enter a mosque if there is a designated place for them, separate from men.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button