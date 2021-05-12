Jamia Nizamia appeals Muslims not to congregate for Eid prayers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s oldest Islamic seminary, Jamia Nizamia has appealed the members of Muslim community not to congregate for performing the Eid prayers on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, the vice-chancellor of Jamia Nizamia in his appeal said that in wake of the prevailing pandemic situation in India, it adivsed that instead of offering prayers at Eid Gah or local Mosques, the public shall offer Eid Namaz at their respective houses.

The appeal issued by the Jamia Nizamia urging Muslims not to congregate for Eid Prayers

Since imposing of 10 day lockdown by the Telangana Government and prohibiting of congregation at religious places, there was a confusion among the community whether they can congregate at Mosques or Eid Gahs during the relaxation times.