Jamia Nizamia not to accept skin donations this Eid-Al-Adha

Hyderabad: In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Jamia Nizamia the India’s oldest Islamic institution has decided not to collect skins of sacrificial animals this year.

According to the press release, the Jamia Nizamia informed that the collection of the skin of sacrificial animals will not take this year due to ongoing corona virus pandemic.

Press release issued by the Jamia Nizamia

The Islamic institution further informed that the decision was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and safety. Jamia Nizamia has appealed public not to come and donate the skin during the three day Eid-Al-Adha celebrations.