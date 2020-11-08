Jamia passout knocks Delhi HC for degree, marksheet

New Delhi, Nov 8 : A Jamia Millia Islamia passout has moved the Delhi High Court to seek court directions for immediate issuance of his marksheet, provisional degree and other academic documents.

Mohammad Munis Siddique’s plea listed before Justice Jayant Nath will come up for hearing on Monday. The plea was filed through advocates Harpreet Singh and Himangi Kapoor.

Siddique graduated through 5-year BA LLB course. He said that the varsity first issued incorrect results, wherein his name was not even included in the list issued on July 27. The petitioner said he was made to run from pillar to post due Jamia’s “negligence” and it kept ignoring his plea.

He claimed that the corrected result was finally out on September 14 but the university had since failed to perform its statutory duties and obligations, thereby putting his career, his enrolment and chances of higher studies in jeopardy.

“The petitioner is neither able to apply for his master’s nor seek employment,” the plea added.

The petitioner alleged that due to Jamia’s fault, he had been rendered hapless as his enrollment with the Bar Council of India cannot be completed because of non-issuance abovesaid documents.

“The petitioner has made several follow-ups and requests to the respondents, including written representations on different dates, but all his pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” he added.

