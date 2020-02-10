CAA-NRC: Police lathi-charge Jamia students

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: After an hour-long standoff between the security forces and the students on Monday, the police resorted to a lathi-charge on the protesters near Holy Family hospital which is within walking distance of Jamia Millia Islamia.

A scuffle ensued when police confronted the protesters who tried to push forward towards Parliament. The lathi-charge was made to push back the protesters.

In the melee that ensued, many fainted.

Some security forces personnel resorted to the lathi charge while others pushed back the protesters when they threw water pouches at the security forces and abused them.

The incident did not last for more than a minute as the protesters were pushed back.

Tension erupted during the anti-CAA protest march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Parliament here on Monday.

The anti-CAA march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Parliament began behind schedule on Monday amid heavy security deployment. The police had earlier denied permission to the protesters for the march.

The march to Parliament was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A similar march on January 30 had created a controversy after a man raising pro-CAA slogans opened fire injuring a protesting student.