Jamia registrar awarded President’s Medal

New Delhi: AP Siddiqui, Registrar of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and senior IPS officer has been awarded President’s Medal. Governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatreya gave away the award to Siddiqui for Distinguished Service, in an Investiture Ceremony at Rajbhawan Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on February 11, 2020.

Siddiqui a 1991 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre was selected for the honour for his instrumental role in breaking the ISI network when he was heading the CID unit of Himachal Pradesh police. He joined as Registrar, JMI on deputation in November 2016. Before joining JMI, Siddiqui was Additional Director General of Police (Headquarter) in Himachal Pradesh.

Siddiqui also received President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2008.

Siddiqui also served as Superintendent of Police (Anti Corruption). In 2001 he was part of the UN’s Mission in Kosovo. He worked at the Narcotics Control Bureau in Delhi from 2004-09 on deputation.

President’s Police Medal is a decoration awarded to members of law enforcement agencies in India for distinguished service in the police or in central police or security organisations.