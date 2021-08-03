Jamia Shooter Ram Bhakt Gopal gets bail in hate speech case

Gurugram: Ram Bhakt Gopal who is infamous for opening fire in Delhi’s Jamia area in January 2020 has been granted bail in a hate speech case. In this case, he has been accused of delivering an inciting speech during a Mahapanchayat in Pataudi.

In his speech, Gopal allegedly called for attacks on the Muslim community.

Earlier, the Judicial Magistrate of Pataudi had denied bail to Gopal and said, “the consequences of these kinds of activities may be far more dangerous and it may translate into communal violence”.

However, on Monday, Additional Sessions Judge granted bail to Gopal, Republic World reported.

Jamia incident

On January 30, Sharma had opened fire in the Jamia area injuring one student.

As per the police sources, the accused had procured the country-made pistol from his village and left for Delhi in a bus to take revenge for the death of Chandan Gupta.

Gupta was killed in Kasganj violence on January 26.

After reaching the Jamia area, the accused had brandished a gun despite heavy police force deployment and fired at the marching students.