Jamia violence: Yet another video of police brutality emerges

NEW DELHI: Two days after videos emerged from Jamia Millia Islamia’s library from December 15, another video of alleged police brutality surface on Monday.

In the fresh video, which has been shared by the twitter handle ‘Jamia Millia Islamia‘, police can be seen brutally lathi-charging on students who are trying to escape.

Moreover, the footage shows police personnel dressed in riot gear seemingly trying to break the CCTV camera in the library.

Another CCTV footage of the police violence on students inside reading hall of #JamiaMilliaIslamia on December 15, 2019. pic.twitter.com/5zt6AhIiHX — Jamia Millia Islamia (@jamiamillia_) February 17, 2020

Almost two months after the December 15 violence at the campus, three videos has been released online in the recent days.

While, one CCTV footage purportedly showed paramilitary and police personnel barging into the library and assaulting students with batons, the other two showed a group of youngsters entered the reading room were seen hiding their faces with handkerchiefs.

Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan on Monday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will look into the matter.

The university administration has clarified that they have not released the video.

A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent on December 15 just days after the Citizenship Bill was passed.

The Delhi police had later forcefully entered the university campus, fired tear gas shells inside the campus and allegedly baton-charged several students of Jamia Millia Islamia.