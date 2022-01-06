Jammu and Kashmir records 349 fresh Covid cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 6th January 2022 8:34 pm IST
Telangana: 30 students at Sri Chaitanya Junior College test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 349 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,42,768 on Thursday, while three new deaths due to the virus were reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 202 were from the Jammu division and 147 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district recorded a maximum of 119 cases followed by 80 cases in Srinagar district.

MS Education Academy

There are 2,049 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,36,186, the officials said.

The death toll due to the virus was 4,533 as three fresh fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button