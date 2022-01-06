Jammu and Kashmir records 349 fresh Covid cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 349 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,42,768 on Thursday, while three new deaths due to the virus were reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 202 were from the Jammu division and 147 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district recorded a maximum of 119 cases followed by 80 cases in Srinagar district.

There are 2,049 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,36,186, the officials said.

The death toll due to the virus was 4,533 as three fresh fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening.