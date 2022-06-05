Jammu: Massive fire at Satwari police station, several vehicles gutted

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th June 2022 1:33 pm IST
Gutted vehicles after the fire broke at the Satwari police station in Jammu on Sunday

Jammu: A massive fire broke out at Satwari police station in Jammu in the early hours of Sunday.

A number of vehicles parked at the police station were damaged in the fire. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Soon after the fire, fire tenders rushed to the police station. It took almost an hour to put the fire under control. However, by then the vehicles parked on the premises, including the seized vehicles, had come under fire.

“Seized vehicles parked in an open area outside Satwari Police Station caught fire due to a short circuit. The fire was controlled with the help of Fire and Emergency Services. No damage was reported to the Police Station building, said Jammu Police.

