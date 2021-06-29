Jamshedpur: Dozen mangoes sold for 1.2 lakh; here’s why

Ranchi: A Mumbai-based private company bought a dozen mangoes from an 11-year-girl selling fruit in Ranchi’s Jamshedpur for a whopping Rs 1.2 lakh. No, these are not fruits that are foiled in gold.

The 11-year-old Tulsi Kumari was not able to attend classes online due to financial troubles so she resorted to selling mangoes on the roadside to gather enough money for herself to buy a smartphone.

Her story went viral on social media. Speaking to a bystander, she had said: “I was not able to bear the pain of not being able to attend online classes and therefore decided to sell mangoes so that I could buy a smartphone and continue my studies.”

11-year #Jamshedpur girl gets Rs 1.2 lakh for a dozen of #mangoes after her video, selling mangoes to buy a mobile phone so that she can pursue her studies online during this pandemic, was made viral on social media. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/R2VVNXUUxU — Mukesh Ranjan (@Mukesh_TNIE) June 28, 2021

It was then Mumbai-based Valuable Edutainment Private Limited’s Ameya Hete offered to help the kid. Ameya bought a dozen mangoes for 1.2 lakh rupees, i.e 10,000 for each mango.

The money was transferred to her father’s account immediately and a personal tutor was hired for Tulsi. Her parents are happy and thankful for all the financial help they are receiving and they believe that their daughter’s passion for studies will take her a long way if she receives proper guidance.

“She is good at studies and we are hopeful she will do something good in her life,” Padmini Devi, Tulsi’s mother told the media.

Tulsi is beyond elated. “Now, I am happy that I have my own mobile through which I am able to attend my classes regularly,” she said.

Seeing such enthusiasm, Valuable Edutainment Private Limited, the company which lent a helping hand to the little girl wants more students to seek inspiration from Tulsi’s story and also wished her for her further studies.

Ameya Hete, the Managing Director of Valuable Edutainment Private Limited, sent a letter to Tulsi. “We hope that this helps you not only through these tough times, but help your future education needs as well,” the letter read.

The managing director was really impressed by her bold nature of not giving up and rather taking charge of her own fate.